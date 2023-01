Ferris State 78, Michigan Tech 50

The Ferris State men's basketball team ran away from visiting Michigan Tech in the second half on Thursday night for a 78-50 win.

Solomon Oraegbu led the way with 20 points for the Bulldogs and Ethan Erickson added 15 points on five made three point field goals.

Ferris State (7-3, 16-5) pulls into a four-way tie for first place in the GLIAC.

Ferris State hosts another of the schools in the tie, Northern Michigan on Saturday at 3 p.m..