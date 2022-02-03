Ferris State signs 22, 11 from West Michigan

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State football program announced 22 new players on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day, half of those hail from West Michigan.

"We got 11 players from West Michigan," Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese said. "It wasn't one those things where a lot of things were left to chance late, we really actually had the guys, early commits from West Michigan was incredible. I love the fact that they are already connected, those guys are already hanging out together and that is kind of neat."

Zak Ahern (Rockford), Tim Allen (Coopersville), Dayne Arnett (Grand Haven), Andrew DeVries (Caledonia), Almarco Fields (Reeths-Puffer), Damari Foster (Muskegon), Cam Heiss (Cedar Springs), CJ Jones (Grand Rapids Christian), Conner Milton (Forest Hills Central), Levi Tuinstra (Unity Christian), and Myles Walton (Muskegon) all signed on Wednesday to play at Ferris State.