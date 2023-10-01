Watch Now
Ferris State scores program record 78 points in win over Northern Michigan

The Bulldogs amassed 705 yards of total offense on Saturday
Xavier Wade, Ferris State football
Xavier Wade celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch against Northern Michigan
Posted at 11:26 PM, Sep 30, 2023
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State rolled up the most points it has ever scored in a single game Saturday beating visiting Northern Michigan 78-3 in the GLIAC opener.

The Bulldogs had 705 yards of total offense including 497 on the ground.

Trinidad Chambliss was the leading ball carrier with five runs for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Mylik Mitchell completed six of seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Ferris State (1-0, 3-1) hosts Saginaw Valley State next Saturday at 1pm.

