Watch Now
SportsNCAA

Actions

Ferris State opens national title defense at home on Thursday

The Bulldogs welcome Central Washington to Top Taggart Field
Ferris State football helmet
FOX 17
Ferris State football helmet
Ferris State football helmet
Posted at 11:07 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 23:07:48-04
Ferris State to host Central Washington in opener

The defending national champion Ferris State football team will open the 2022 season at home Thursday night against Central Washington.

"I don't know if we raise a banner or do anything like that, nobody has talked to me about that," Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese joked. "We should probably raise a banner somewhere but I don't know if we have any walls to hang it on in here, but other than that it is the same approach we take coming to the practice field everyday, it's just going to be a game."

Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Top Taggart Field.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book