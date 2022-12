Ferris men, GVSU women get wins

Ferris State hit 14 three point shots on its way to a 97-68 home win over Grand Valley State inside Jim Wink Arena on Thursday night.

Ben Davidson lead the Bulldogs with 29 points, Ethan Erickson added 14 points off the bench.

The Lakers were led by freshman Jalen Charity who scored 12 points.

Paige VanStee scored 15 points off the bench to lead the top-ranked Grand Valley State women to a 78-70 win at Ferris State in the GLAIC opener for both.