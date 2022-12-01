Ferris State looks to continue success in Allendale in playoff rematch with GVSU

Ferris State looks to continue success at Lubbers Stadium

For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, rivals Ferris State and Grand Valley State will meet in the playoffs.

The unbeaten and top-ranked Lakers will host the game thanks to their 22-21 win over the Bulldogs in Big Rapids back on October 15th.

"I'm not afraid to say that they are the GLIAC champs," 11th year Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said about Grand Valley State. "That is something that we always want to be, and they are. We won it three straight years and five out of seven and they stole it from us, so hopefully we come there on Saturday and play great. We like going to Lubbers Stadium, we've done really well there, so we are excited about that."

Ferris State lost to GVSU, it is the only game it has dropped this season.

"Everyone knows that these games are probably one of the most packed games of the year," Bulldogs junior quarterback Myllik Mitchell said. "We went to their place last year. I think they had a record setting attendance, they came here this year, record setting attendance, so it feels like real football. I enjoy it, I love it."

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday in Allendale.