Ferris State, GVSU to square off in a top 5 showdown

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ferris State and Grand Valley State meet up on Saturday at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale in a battle of first place teams in the GLIAC and top four ranked teams in the nation.

3 quarterbacks lead Ferris state into rivalry showdown with GVSU

The Bulldogs have won 11 of the last 14 games in the series including last December's playoff game at GVSU on the way to a second straight national championship.

Olalere Oladiplo "I'm ready to sacrifice my body to take blockers out the way so guys can come clean and finish up tackles," Ferris State senior defensive end Olalere Oladipo said. "We all know we have to give relentless effort, those guys are gonna run the ball probably 40 times and we have to be ready to stop the run 40 times so guys got to come with this weekend."

While the Bulldogs won the postseason game in 2022, the Lakers own the Anchor-Bone trophy after a 22-21 regular season win in Big Rapids, the first win against Ferris for many on the team

Last year's regular season win against Ferris State provides confidence for GVSU

"A great football game. Two talented teams, two historically really good programs and two teams that are going to put a lot of talent on the field," GVSU senior quarterback Cade Peterson said about the rivalry. "I'm excited because this is what you come to Grand Valley to play in games like this the Anchor-Bone against Ferris, number one in the country, that is why you come here."

Kickoff is set for 3pm Saturday, the winner will remain undefeated in the GLIAC.

There are four teams without a conference loss early in the season as Davenport and Wayne State also have not lost a GLIAC game so far and they play each other this week in Detroit.