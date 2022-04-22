Ferris State celebrates National Championship, former players at spring game

Ferris State celebrates National Championship at spring game

The defending National Champion Ferris State football team wrapped up their spring practice with the red vs. white scrimmage with the red winning 47-33

The Bulldogs had many former players in attendance on Friday including several that are playing and have played on NFL teams.

It was a celebration of Ferris State football, one was the continuing later in the day when the players get their National Championship rings.

"Today is really the only different day because we are celebrating with the ring ceremony," head coach Tony Annese said about spring ball. "Our guys are excited, they haven't seen the rings on their fingers yet, they've seen it on mine but that is the only one they have seen it on."

Junior quarterback Mylik Mitchell played one series for the red and said he did get a look at coaches ring.

"It kind of blew it for me," Mitchell said. "I kind of peaked at it and tried to hide it behind my back but it will be alright I will enjoy it the same way, probably give it to my mom or something."

"This is the only day I will wear it," Annese added, "but it will be worn today all day and it is heavy, my right ring finger is crying right now like my players cry when I run them too hard."

Ferris State is scheduled to open their season at home on September 1st against Central Washington.