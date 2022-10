BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — After a loss last week to conference rival, GVSU, the Ferris State Bulldogs were hungry for a win.

No. 6 ranked Ferris State hosted Michigan Tech (3-5) on Saturday.

Although the Bulldogs were down 10-7 at halftime, Tony Annese's players dug deep and were able to squeak out with the win over the Huskies 28-20.