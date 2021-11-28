Ferris State advances with win over GVSU in the snow

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State football team had some fun in the snow on Saturday beating rival Grand Valley State for the second time this season, 54-20 to advance in the division two playoffs.

"I am just pleased we were able to get a W," Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese said. "Truthfully I don't care if it's Grand Valley at all, I know a lot of people do. I'm just happy that we are 11-0 and moving on to another game and another opportunity to play next Saturday."

The Bulldogs had 532 yards of total offense including 299 yards on the ground.

The Ferris State (11-0) defense intercepted four passes in the game.

The Bulldogs advance to host Northwest Missouri State (11-1) next Saturday in the Super Regional Final.