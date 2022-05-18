Extra home games welcome for Davenport baseball team as regionals approach

Davenport set to host regionals for 1st time in NCAA

After winning the regular season and tournament championships in the GLIAC, the Davenport baseball team is hosting the NCAA Regional this week.

It's always nice to play at home, but the Panthers have only had 15 home games all season, now they will get at least two more.

"It's awesome," DU junior outfield Gaetano Vallone said. "This has been one of our goals since the beginning of the season and to finally put it together and be hosting a regional is just awesome. We are really excited, we're happy to be here and just loving the opportunity."

The double elimination tournament starts Thursday at noon with fifth-seed Northwood taking on fourth-seed Quincy, Davenport will play the loser at 4 p.m..

"We just feel like that we bring a lot of energy at home," Panthers freshman pitcher Carson Fischer said. "We get to stay at home, stay with all of our buddies, we got our locker room here, it's nice place right , but with this field here at the Farm we feel like we bring a lot of energy and we produce here and we bring some wins to Davenport."

The Panthers are 10-5 this season at the Farmers Athletic Complex which is affectionately known as "The Farm."

"Being on our home field for regionals is huge for us," Davenport senior outfielder Nolan Anspaugh said. "We know how this field plays and we always play good at home so that is going to be big for us for sure."

If DU can advance, they will host the Super Regional next week too.