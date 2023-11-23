Experience helps GVSU move on to next game in the playoffs

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State football team will host Pittsburg State on Saturday at 1pm at Lubbers Stadium in the Super Region semifinals of the division II playoffs.

Experience should help GVSU avoid let down against Pitsburg State

The Lakers have won 10 straight games since a week one loss are carry all kinds of momentum into Saturday's game.

"Just a ton of confidence due to the success we've had and knowing that we have trust in all phases of the ball to get things done," GVSU senior running back Tariq Reed said. "It'ss big rolling into this week knowing that we have had success in the past and we can keep it rolling."

The Lakers are coming off a rivalry win over Ferris State last Saturday, but do not expect a let down this week.

"Playing a rivalry game week 5, Battle of the Valleys, came right back and handled business the next week," Lakers first year head coach Scott Wooster said. "We played in the Anchor-Bone, dominated that football game came back the next week took care of business, we don't have to get ready if we stay ready and this is how we roll."

One of the big reasons this team has been so successful at showing up each week ready to play is the veterans on the teams that are playing so many key roles.

"It's undeniably one of the biggest factors that we've been able to have the success that we have," Grand Valley State senior quarterback Cade Peterson said. "This group of seniors, a lot of guys have a lot of trust within one another, the underclassmen have really bought in. It's a really good team culture and there is not a spot on the field lacking in execution or leadership"

The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of Harding and Central Missouri in the super regional final next week.