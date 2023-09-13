Excitement grows around GVSU wrestling as Harris Family Athletic Complex is unveiled

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State opened its state of the art wrestling building on Wednesday.

GVSU opens brand new Harris Family Athletic Complex

The Lakers are bringing back men's wrestling this winter as an NCAA sports after 30 years and adding women's wrestling next year for the first time ever.

"For the school and myself personally and the guys, I don't think we could be more excited." GVSU men's wrestling coach Joey Simcoe said. "There has been a buzz going around since 2021 nationals and it was who was going to get the job and then who is going to be the first recruits. The excitement on campus, the excitement around the state is honestly incredible."

"I might be overzealous, but I am competitive," GVSU women's wrestling coach Jake Short said. "I believe with the recruits that we have coming in already, with the people, with the interest, with leadership that we are planning on bringing in, chasing anything less than a trophy, it would be less than what I expect."

The building is called The Harris Family Athletic Complex and is connected to the Fieldhouse Arena.