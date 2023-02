Ferris State 85, Wayne State 58

Forest Hills Northern alum Ethan Erickson hit six triples and scored a game-high 20 points as Ferris State beat Wayne State 85-58 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (10-4, 19-6) move to within a half game of GLIAC leader Parkside which was idle on Thursday.

Ferris State will host Saginaw Valley State on Saturday at 3 p.m.