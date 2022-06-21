Dwayne Stephens enjoys talking with alums at WMU golf outing

ADA, Mich. — A lot to celebrate on Monday for the Western Michigan University Grand Rapids alumni golf outing at Egypt Valley Country Club.

Dwayne Stephens was part of the outing and a popular guy among the group of Broncos.

"The things they want to know most about is recruiting," Stephens said. "Everybody says, 'Well how's recruiting going?' We get this and that and so I'm just excited about answering those questions. But these events I think are awesome. I think it's awesome for not just Western Michigan, but anytime you can put a group of alarms together and come together and you know, relive those old days and tell stories, those are some of the best times. So I think this is an awesome event and I just look forward to meeting a lot of people."