Watch
SportsNCAA

Actions

Dwayne Stephens enjoys talking with alums at WMU golf outing

The new Broncos basketball coach was at Egypt Valley on Monday
NEW Broncos basketball coach plays golf with WMU alumni
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 23:08:08-04

ADA, Mich. — A lot to celebrate on Monday for the Western Michigan University Grand Rapids alumni golf outing at Egypt Valley Country Club.

Dwayne Stephens was part of the outing and a popular guy among the group of Broncos.

"The things they want to know most about is recruiting," Stephens said. "Everybody says, 'Well how's recruiting going?' We get this and that and so I'm just excited about answering those questions. But these events I think are awesome. I think it's awesome for not just Western Michigan, but anytime you can put a group of alarms together and come together and you know, relive those old days and tell stories, those are some of the best times. So I think this is an awesome event and I just look forward to meeting a lot of people."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News