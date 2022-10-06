Davenport volleyball on its way to reaching lofty goals

Davenport volleyball on its way to lofty goals

The Davenport volleyball team has won six straight matches, including wins over West Michigan rivals Grand Valley State and Ferris State.

"I think it builds confidence when you beat your friendly rivals from across town, you beat the other team in West Michigan on that same week," Panthers head coach Brian Netzler said. "That definitely breathes some confidence into our team, but this team, they've got loft goals. They want to achieve some things that this program has never achieved and it is right there at our fingertips now."

DU is 14-4 overall and just one game behind GLIAC leading Ferris State at the halfway point of the conference season.

"There is a lot of adversity, we all have such different personalities, I would say, but we all mesh together really well," Davenport junior setter Nicole Odeen said. "What is different this year is there is consistent competitive mindsets throughout each one of us, which I think isn't something we've always had in the past years, so it just makes everyday in the gym so much fun."

The Panthers host Parkside on Friday at 7 p.m.