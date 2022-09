Davenport beats Northwood

Davenport quarterback Jason Whittaker threw five touchdowns passes and ran for a score as the Panthers beat Northwood 51-17 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Roy Livingstone caught three of Whittaker's TD passes which sets a Davenport school record for a single game.

Whittaker's six total scores and five passing touchdowns were also school records.

The Panthers host Michigan Tech next Saturday at noon to open GLIAC play.