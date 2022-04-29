Watch
SportsNCAA

Actions

Davenport stays atop GLIAC standings with game one win against GVSU

Noah Marcoux blasted his league leading 10th home run in the win
Davenport baseball
FOX 17
Davenport baseball
Davenport baseball
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 18:35:26-04
Davenport 4, GVSU 3

The Davenport baseball team got a big win Thursday beating host Grand Valley State 4-3 in game one of their four game weekend set.

Senior Noah Marcoux blasted his GLIAC leading 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the seventh inning to increase the Panthers lead to 4-1.

It proved huge as the Lakers would add single runs in the bottom of the seventh and ninth innings, but could not pull even.

Senior Derrick Eddington started on the mound and went six and a third innings allowing two runs and fanning six.

Hudsonville freshman Carson Fischer came in to get the final eight outs and earn his first collegiate save.

Lakers centerfielder Spencer Nelson was 2-3 and walked twice, Collin Bradley pitched the first seven innings allowing four runs and striking out three.

Christian Faust hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for GVSU.

Same two teams play a doubleheader tomorrow at the GVSU Baseball Field.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News