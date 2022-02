CALEDONIA, Mich. — Chris Rollins scored 21 points and Luke Maranka added 15 points as Davenport beat Ferris State 75-73 on Monday handing the Bulldogs their first GLIAC loss of the season.

Lee Higgins lead Ferris State with 18 points. The Bulldogs still have a two game lead over Michigan Tech with six to play in the regular season.