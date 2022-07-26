Davenport focused on offensive improvement as season nears

Davenport looking for offensive strides this season

The Davenport football team will try to rebound this fall from a 3-8 season in 2021.

The Panthers will look to show improvement on offense that averaged 9.5 points per game last season.

"To be honest, I feel like we have taken some strides as an offense," running back and former Ottawa Hills Bengal said. "I feel like we have become a lot more consistent and can let our plays develop and get through them so I am just really hoping that we can keep that same consistency and bring it into week one strong."

The Panthers are still a young programs and find themselves chasing national powers Ferris State and Grand Valley State in the GLIAC Conference.

"We have beaten every team in our conference but two," Fifth year Davenport head coach Sparky McEwen said. "And every time we play them other two teams they treat us like we haven't beaten them also so they go hard, this conference does not let up on you, it is relentless and I've been able to convey that to these guys that this is how tough it's going to be year in and year out, going into year five."

The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on September 3rd at Truman State.