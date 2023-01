(FOX 17) — Led by former Cornerstone player Ted Albert, Indiana Tech beat the Golden Eagles 77-72 to remain in 1st place in the WHAC

The first place Indiana Tech women beat Cornerstone on Wednesday, 66-46

The Hope women got 22 points from Claire Baguley and huge win at Trine 83-69 to get within one game of the Thunder in the MIAA