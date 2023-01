The Knights men and women got MIAA wins on Wednesday

FOX 17

Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 04, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Men: Calvin 72, Albion 67 - Final Calvin 72, Albion 67 Women: Calvin 69, Albion 57 - Final Calvin 69, Albion 57 Men: Cornerstone 70, Rochester 57 - Final Cornerstone 70, Rochester 57

