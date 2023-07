MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jack Decker pitched eight strong innings but it wasn't enough as the Clippers dropped game one of their playoff series to Lima 1-0 on Thursday.

Clippers drop game 1 of playoff series with Lima

Decker struck out nine and allowed just three hits in the game.

The Locos scored the game's only run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Jack Porter.

Game two is scheduled for 7:05 tomorrow night in Lima, Muskegon will need a win to stay alive.