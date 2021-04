MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan has fired men's basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm.

CMU announced the move Monday.

The Chippewas went 142-143 under Davis and did not make the NCAA Tournament.

The team did appear in the NIT in 2015 after winning a Mid-American Conference title.

CMU went 7-16 this season, 3-13 in conference play.

The school said DHR International will assist with the search for a new coach.