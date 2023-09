GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 7th ranked Calvin volleyball team defeated visiting Chicago on Wednesday night 3-1 to improve to 12-2 on the season.

Calvin tops Chicago for 12th win of the season

The Knights were led by Aerin Baker with 13 kills and Vanessa Martinez who had 10, Avey Ekkens had 13 digs.

Calvin will open MIAA play at home on Saturday against St. Mary's before playing at rival and 2nd ranked Hope next Wednesday.