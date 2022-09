Calvin 3, Hope 0

Hope and Calvin met in a top 15 volleyball match on Wednesday with the host Knights winning in 3 sets.

Senior Heidi Westra led the eighth-ranked Knights with a season high 22 kills.

Calvin won 25-20, 25-21, 25-12.

The Knights improve to 2-0 in the MIAA and 10-3 overall, the Dutch, ranked 15th, are 2-1 in the MIAA and 10-4 overall.

The rivals are scheduled to meet again on October 21st in Holland.