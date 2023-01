Both Knights squads move to 13-3 on the season

Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 18, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Matt Ambrose scored a career-high 21 points as the Calvin men's basketball team beat visiting Kalamazoo College, 74-65. Calvin 74, Kalamazoo 65 Alyssa Karner scored a career-high 13 points as the Calvin women's basketball team beat visiting Kalamazoo College, 70-29 Calvin 70, Kalamazoo 29 Both Knights teams improve to 13-3 on the season.

