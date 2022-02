GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Uchenna Egekeze scored 14 points and Emmett Warners added 13 as Calvin beat visiting Alma 83-70 on Wednesday.

The Knights (9-2, 16-6) are now in first place in the MIAA after Hope (8-2, 15-6) lost at Trine.

Calvin will play the Thunder on the road on Saturday.