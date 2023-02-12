Calvin clinches at least a share of MIAA, top seed in conference tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Calvin men's basketball team defeated visiting Trine 67-56 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the MIAA regular season title.

Freshman sensation Jalen Overway led the Knights with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

The Knights (12-0, 20-3) will be the top seed in the upcoming MIAA conference tournament and host the semifinals and finals on February 24th and 25th.

Calvin can win the conference title outright when it hosts rival Hope on Wednesday night.

The Calvin women's basketball team came up short against Trine on Saturday, falling 59-54.

Trine 59, Calvin 54

The Knights (10-4, 18-5) are now tied with Albion for third place in the MIAA and will visit Kalamazoo on Wednesday.