Bullpen delivers for Davenport as the Panthers stay alive in regional

Davenport 8, Northwood 7

The Davenport baseball fell behind early on Friday against Northwood while facing elimination in the NCAA II Regional the Panthers are hosting.

The bullpen came up huge allowing just two run in eight and one third innings allowing the team to rally for a 8-7 win in 11 innings.

Carson Fischer came in with two outs in the third with his team trailing 5-1 and pitched four and one third innings allowing just one earned run.

Ricky Clark followed recording four out and Spencer Vainavicz went the final two and two thirds to close it out.

Christian Petre had four hits including one that brought home the tying run in the top of the ninth, Logan Hylik delivered the eventual winning run with a double in the eleventh.

Davenport (36-22) now advances to the championship game tomorrow to play the Northwood/Quincy winner.