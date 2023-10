KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Treyson Bourguet completed 21 of 27 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns as Western Michigan beat visiting Ball State on Saturday 42-24.

All three of the scoring strikes went to Anthony Sambucci.

The Broncos (1-1, 2-3) got their first MAC win and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

WMU will head to Starkville next Saturday to play Mississippi State.