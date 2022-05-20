Beale, Schuelke power Northwood to win in regional

Portage Northern, Central split baseball doubleheader

The Northwood baseball team started the NCAA Division II baseball regional at Davenport with a 10-5 win over Quincy in 12 innings.

The Timberwolves rallied for four runs on three home runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at five.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central grad Myles Beale hit one of the ninth inning home runs, his sixth of the season.

Beale also drove in what would be the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 12th with a single.

Byron Center alum Cam Schuelke came out of the bullpen after Northwood tied the game and threw four scoreless innings, striking out three to earn the win.

The Timberwolves will take on host Davenport at noon on Friday.

The Panthers lost to Quincy on Thursday 17-4 and will need to beat Northwood to avoid being eliminated.