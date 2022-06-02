Battle Cats take I-94 Rivalry game with the Growlers

Battle Jacks 6, Growlers 2

Dillon Kark and Patrick Mills each has two hits as the Battle Creel Battle Jacks beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Mills has had two hits in each of the team's three games this season.

"Going up there and having some fun and seeing the ball deep and putting the barrel on it," Mills said when asked what has been working well for him so far in the Northwoods League. "Sitting in and competing with the division one guys because coming from an NAIA school, kind of the underdog so I want to show that NAIA still can play."

The Battle Jacks and Growlers meet again on Thursday at 11:05 a.m..

