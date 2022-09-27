Area golfers honored to play in Folds of Honor Collegiate

Folds of Honor Collegiate round 2

36 of the 54 holes in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate golf tournament are complete at American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven.

Defending Big Ten champion Illinois has an eleven shot lead over Florida State in the team standings.

Seminoles junior Brett Roberts and Liberty senior Jonathan Yaun are tied for the individual lead at six under par.

For the local golfers in the tournament, just competing is a huge honor because all of the proceeds are going to fund scholarships for family members of fallen soldiers.

"It's pretty cool just playing for something other than yourself this week," GVSU junior Charles Delong said. "You are playing for these fallen heroes who gave their lives for us, so playing to raise money for the families of the fallen is really cool."

Delong is two under par and tied for sixth in the individual standings.

GVSU is the only division two school participating and currently ninth out of 18 teams.

"It's a pleasure to play in this," Lakers freshman Bryce Wheeler said. "It's an honor to play in this just because it's going to such a great cause. The conditions have been all around perfect."

Michigan State is hosting the event and the Spartans are seventh in the team standings after two days.

"It's awesome," Spartans junior August Meekhof said. "We're not playing for ourselves in this tournament, it's all about the veterans, supporting them, it's a little way to give back, so it's pretty cool."

"It's a little something to give back," Michigan State senior Bradley Smithson added. "Hopefully it's a pretty impactful thing for them to realize we're playing in this to represent them, and not so much our university or even ourselves but to represent them."

The final day of the tournament is scheduled to get underway Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. there is no charge for admission.