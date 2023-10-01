Watch Now
Albion tops Kalamazoo 44-17 in MIAA Opener

Luke Lovell threw 3 first half TD passes in the win
Albion celebrates a first half touchdown against Kalamazoo College on Saturday
Posted at 11:26 PM, Sep 30, 2023
ALBION, Mich. — Albion continues its hot start to the season with a 44-17 win over visiting Kalamazoo on Saturday to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Britons quarterback Luke Lovell completed 21 of 27 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Kalamazoo wide receiver Lucas Hanifan caught nine balls for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Albion (1-0, 5-0) will head to Holland next week to take on Hope (1-0, 4-1) at 1pm, The Hornets (0-1, 3-1) will host Olivet for homecoming at 2pm.

