Albion hosts Hope on Saturday in an MIAA showdown

Albion preps for Hope on Saturday

The Albion football team is gearing up for a big game on Saturday as it host Hope College at noon.

Last season the Britons and Flying Dutchmen tied for the best record in the MIAA, but Albion received the postseason bid thanks to its 41-38 win over Hope.

"If you look at traditionally, I'm an Albion alum," Britons 4th year head coach Dustin Beurer said. "Coach Stuursma is a Hope alum, that rivalry is kind of embedded in you pretty quick when you get to campus. Traditionally the conference champions ran through one of those two schools or they have had a say so on how the final standings finish out at the end of the year so it is a big game every year regardless of where you are at in the conference standings because it is about those bragging rights."

The Flying Dutchmen are trying to avoid an 0-2 start to the season after falling at home to Adrian last week.