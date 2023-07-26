After record setting season, Clippers get set for the playoffs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Clippers have completed the best regular season in franchise history finishing at 33-5.

Record setting Clippers set to embark on the postseason

They are the third Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League team to win 33 games in a season, but had the best winning percentage (.868) ever in the GLSCL.

"Coming in I didn't really know what to expect," Clippers catcher Sam Lisiak said. "I was excited to play with a different group of guys, but I don't think I expected this level of winning that we have had, it's been a really fun summer so far."

The team is filled with local players including Lisiak who prepped at Grand Rapids Christian and plays at NCAA Division II Biola University in California and Mona Shores alum Aaron Piasecki who plays at Kellogg Community College.

"I think all the kids on our team really bonded together really well," Piasecki said. "We have really good chemistry, we've only been together, well 40 games is a lot, but we have really found a way to love each other and rely on each other and that is a big thing in summer ball and just being on a team in general."

The Clippers start the playoffs on Wednesday at Marsh Field at 7 p.m. against Lima.

It is game one of a three game series, game three (if necessary) would be back in Muskegon on Friday.