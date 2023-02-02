Watch Now
SportsNCAA

Actions

3-start offensive lineman highlights GVSU recruiting class

Aaron Bradly from Southfield A&T signs with the Lakers
Aaron Bradley, GVSU signee
FOX 17
Aaron Bradley, GVSU signee
Aaron Bradley, GVSU signee
Posted at 10:59 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 23:11:47-05
3-start lineman headlines GVSU class

With a new head coach named just over a week ago, Grand Valley State signed another excellent recruiting class in football.

Leading the Lakers class is 6'5", 275 lbs. offensive tackle Aaron Bradley out of Southfield A&T, who is a three-star prospect that had offers from Akron and Ball State.

"Just seeing what his upside is and seeing the type of player he is, and entering this culture and what he can really become, just so exciting," new GVSU head coach Scott Wooster said. "It's the recruiting game, the stars and the offers and everything else. But then when you go through the recruiting process with him and start evaluating junior tape, and seeing him in camps in the summer and then being around him, that's what gets you really excited is, it's not just hype, he's the real deal."

In all, Grand Valley State signed 32 players on National Signing Day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered