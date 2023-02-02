3-start offensive lineman highlights GVSU recruiting class

3-start lineman headlines GVSU class

With a new head coach named just over a week ago, Grand Valley State signed another excellent recruiting class in football.

Leading the Lakers class is 6'5", 275 lbs. offensive tackle Aaron Bradley out of Southfield A&T, who is a three-star prospect that had offers from Akron and Ball State.

"Just seeing what his upside is and seeing the type of player he is, and entering this culture and what he can really become, just so exciting," new GVSU head coach Scott Wooster said. "It's the recruiting game, the stars and the offers and everything else. But then when you go through the recruiting process with him and start evaluating junior tape, and seeing him in camps in the summer and then being around him, that's what gets you really excited is, it's not just hype, he's the real deal."

In all, Grand Valley State signed 32 players on National Signing Day.