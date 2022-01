ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Davenport men's basketball team team won for the first time since December 11th on Tuesday with an 87-72 win at Grand Valley State.

The Panthers (4-3, 8-6) played for just the third time since having 32 days off.

Marcedus Leech scored a game-high 26 points for DU hitting six three-point field goals, the team hit 13 in the game.

The Lakers (6-3, 12-4) made just four three point field goals and were led by Jordan Harris with 22 points.