NCAA penalizes Michigan after reaching agreement on recruiting violations investigation

The NCAA announced punishments for Michigan after it reached an agreement with the university for what the organization said were recruiting violations.

According to the NCAA, Michigan and five people who currently or previously worked for the football team reached the agreement with NCAA enforcement staff.

However, one former coach who was not named didn't participate in the agreement and said that portion of the case will be considered separately by the Committee on Infractions.

The NCAA said the agreed-upon violations involved impermissible recruiting contacts during a COVID-19 dead period, impermissible tryouts and other violations.

"The negotiated resolution also involved the school's agreement that the underlying violations demonstrated a head coach responsibility violation and the former football head coach failed to meet his responsibility to cooperate with the investigation. The school also agreed that it failed to deter and detect the impermissible recruiting contacts and did not ensure that the football program adhered to rules for noncoaching staff members," the NCAA said in a release.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel released a statement shortly after the announcement that reads: “Today’s joint resolution pertains to the University of Michigan Athletic Department and several former and current employees. We are pleased to reach a resolution on this matter so that our student-athletes and our football program can move forward.”

As for the former unnamed coach, the NCAA said the school and others who agreed to the violations will begin serving their penalties while awaiting the committee's final decision on the contested portion. That full decision will come out at a later date and include any findings and penalties for the former coach.

The university will get three years of probation, a fine and recruiting restrictions for the violations, according to the NCAA. The people involved will also agree to one-year show-cause orders.

