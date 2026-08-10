Pistons returning to West Michigan airwaves this season on The Spot Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Spot Grand Rapids 17 and FOX 17 WXMI-TV, owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company, will become the new television home of the Detroit Pistons in Grand Rapids, beginning with the 2026‑27 NBA season.

The new local media television rights agreement expands upon the recently-announced partnership between the Pistons and Scripps Sports to bring the Pistons back to free, over‑the‑air television via the Scripps-owned and operated The Spot Detroit 20 and WXYZ in Detroit.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with the Detroit Pistons to deliver their games to more people than ever before through free, over the air TV – one of the best ways to connect teams with their fans,” said Mike Murri, regional vice president and general manager, E.W. Scripps Company.

“The Spot Grand Rapids 17 is honored to be the official TV home of the Pistons in Grand Rapids. Detroit Basketball is on the rise and now we can ensure that more fans throughout our community can be part of their ascension,” said Gary Baxter, general manager and director of sales FOX 17 WXMI-TV.

The Spot Grand Rapids 17 will air all locally available pre-season and regular season games. Fans will be able to watch games for free via over‑the‑air television, as well as through participating cable and satellite providers. As part of the partnership, the Pistons and Scripps Sports will produce comprehensive game day coverage, including pregame, in game and postgame programming. The agreement also includes a weekly, half hour Pistons show, along with original team focused content integrated across broadcasts and digital programming.

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