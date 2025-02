(WXMI) — This year’s Daytona 500 will be moved up one hour due to inclement weather predicted for later in the day.

NASCAR made the announcement on Friday.

We’re told the race will begin at 1:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the 67th Daytona 500 this Sunday, Feb. 16 on FOX 17!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube