Muskegon Lumberjacks postpone games due to risk of COVID-19 exposure

Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 11, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks will be rescheduling their home games on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release Thursday.

A spokesperson told Fox 17 it’s because of risk of COVID-19 exposure on the competing team.

“Per league safety protocols, minimum standards were not met to play this game,” a statement said.

New dates are still being determined and fans will be kept up-to-date as more information becomes available.

Tickets purchased for the March 12 and 13 games will automatically be reissued for the rescheduled dates.

