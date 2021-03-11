Muskegon Lumberjacks postpone games due to risk of COVID-19 exposure

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks will be rescheduling their home games on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release Thursday.

A spokesperson told Fox 17 it’s because of risk of COVID-19 exposure on the competing team.

“Per league safety protocols, minimum standards were not met to play this game,” a statement said.

Games Postponed! Tickets for March 12th and 13th will be automatically reissued.

For more information visit https://t.co/MjAniXIlOa or call 231-726-2400 pic.twitter.com/eVL0VVWmTB — Muskegon Lumberjacks (@MuskegonJacks) March 11, 2021

New dates are still being determined and fans will be kept up-to-date as more information becomes available.

Tickets purchased for the March 12 and 13 games will automatically be reissued for the rescheduled dates.