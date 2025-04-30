Muskegon Lumberjacks head to Clark Cup Final, first in 10 years

An exciting win for Muskegon Lumberjacks Hockey: the team is now headed to the Clark Cup Final for the first time in 10 years.

The team made a series sweep over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference Finals. Final score was 3-1.

Now the Jacks wait to see who takes the Western Conference Final, which is between the Lincoln Stars and the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Times are TBD, but the game schedule for the finals dates are set:



Game 1: Fri. May 9 - Away

Game 2: Sat. May 10 - Away

Game 3: Fri. May 16 - Home

Game 4: Sat. May 17 - Home

Game 5: Tues. May 20 - Away

Games 4 and 5 are only if necessary.

