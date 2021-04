Snowy start to season for Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers

Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 01, 2021

DETROIT, Mich. — Today the Detroit Tigers shared snowy photos and video marking their opening day. It's like snooooooow, on your #OpeningDay. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/tnioRFjPop — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021

