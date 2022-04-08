Detroit Tigers set 28-man roster & starting pitcher for Opening Day on Friday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their 28-man roster for Opening Day on Friday when the team takes on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

Detroit also made more than a dozen roster moves on Wednesday, which included several injuries to the relief pitching staff and some players sent down to the minors.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers, making his Detroit debut on Opening Day, while Lucas Giolito will start for the White Sox.

Below is the roster for the team.

1B – Spencer Torkelson, Miguel Cabrera

2B – Jonathan Schoop

SS – Javier Báez

3B – Jeimer Candelario

C – Tucker Barnhart, Eric Haase, Dustin Garneau

OF – Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, Austin Meadows, Victor Reyes

Utility – Harold Castro

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Tyler Alexander, Michael Pineda

Relief pitchers – Gregory Soto, Michael Fulmer, Alex Lange, Joe Jiménez, Jason Foley, Rony García, Drew Hutchison, Will Vest, Jacob Barnes, Elvin Rodriguez