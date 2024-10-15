Missing Michigan baseball already? The Whitecaps have your back!

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced dates for the 2025 season Tuesday morning.

Last summer brought 372,000 fans through the gates, and they expect to welcome their 12 millionth fan next season!

"Off the field, we’ll continue to match that talent and push the bar for Minor League Baseball promotions and entertainment. We're excited to build off a successful 2024 season that brought new and exciting promotions to LMCU Ballpark," said Whitecaps Promotions Manager Ben Love. “We're always looking to keep the experience fresh, and several new promotions are being planned. You never know what you might see at LMCU Ballpark in 2025!"

They kick off the 32nd season on April 4 at home against the Dayton Dragons. Don’t miss the official first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and the post-game Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Show!

Take a look at the season, including the return of Helen Devos Children’s Hospital Family Days and other special events for fans at the Whitecaps website.

