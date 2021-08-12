Miguel Cabrera out of Tigers lineup on Thursday, chance for 500th home run in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera will not start Thursday's game in Baltimore, setting up the opportunity for the slugger to hit his 500th career home run at home this weekend.

Cabrera hit his 499th home run on Thursday night in Baltimore in the team's win over the Orioles.

Dan Dickerson's call is the chef's kiss on @MiguelCabrera's homer. pic.twitter.com/P1KUaEm6z4 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2021

When he hits his 500th home run, he will become the 28th player in MLB history to do so.

This season, Cabrera is batting .255 with 12 home runs in 90 games.