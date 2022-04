(WXYZ) — The Atlanta Dream selected Michigan forward Naz Hillmon in the second round of the WNBA Draft with the 15h overall pick on Monday.

Hillmon, a unanimous 2022 first-team All-Big Ten selection, was Michigan's first women's basketball All-American and holds the program record for career double-doubles with 52.

Hillmon is the first Michigan player drafted since Tabitha Pool was selected by the New York Liberty in the second round of the 2005 draft.