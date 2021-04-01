Michigan's Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Juwan Howard is The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year.

Howard received 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes.

Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats tied at five each.

Howard has put a quick imprint on his alma mater, continuing the winning tradition John Beilein started.

He has also made big inroads in recruiting.

Michigan reached No. 2 in The Associated Press poll and finished the regular season No. 4.

The Wolverines lost to UCLA in the NCAA regional finals earlier this week.