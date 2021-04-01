Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan's Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ball State in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, file photo. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was honored as The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Juwan Howard
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:49:55-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Juwan Howard is The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year.

Howard received 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes.

Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats tied at five each.

Howard has put a quick imprint on his alma mater, continuing the winning tradition John Beilein started.

He has also made big inroads in recruiting.

Michigan reached No. 2 in The Associated Press poll and finished the regular season No. 4.

The Wolverines lost to UCLA in the NCAA regional finals earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time